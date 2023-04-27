Welspun India Q4: Net profit up 140% , board announces buyback2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 03:51 PM IST
- Welspun India's board has also approved buyback for an amount of Rs195 crore at a price of ₹ 120 per share.
Welspun India on Thursday reported a rise of whooping 140 per cent in consolidated net profit to ₹125.4 crore for the March 2023 quarter. This is against a consolidated net profit of ₹52.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
