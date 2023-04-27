Welspun India Q4: Net profit up 140% , board announces buyback

“Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on April 27, 2023, has approved buyback proposal for purchase of 16,250,000 (One Crore Sixty Two Lakhs Fifty Thousand) fully paid equity shares of Re. 1 each (“Equity Share") by the Company at a price of Rs.120/- (Rupees One Hundred and Twenty only) per Equity Share payable in cash (“Buyback Price"), for an aggregate amount of Rs. 195 Crore (Rupees One Hundred and Ninety Five Crore Only) (“Buyback Size"), representing 5.85% and 5.19% of the total paid-up equity share capital and free reserve," said Welspun India in its filing.