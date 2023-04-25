Welspun India to discuss share buyback, dividend during meeting on 27 April1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 06:47 AM IST
Welspun India will consider share buyback in its Board of Directors meeting to be held on April 27. The company will also recommend dividend for the FY 2022-23
Welspun buyback: Welspun India will discuss upon buying back its equity shares and dividend announcement during its meeting scheduled on April 27, the company said in its stock filing on Monday. The company will also announce its Q4FY23 results after the completion of its board meeting.
