Welspun India to discuss share buyback, dividend during meeting on 27 April

“In pursuance to the Code of Practices, Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (“UPSI") and Conduct of Regulating, Monitoring & Reporting of trading by Insiders of Welspun India Limited, the Trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already closed for all Insiders including Designated Persons and their immediate relatives w.e.f. April 1, 2023 and will open 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023," it added about insider trading.