Welspun India share price hits 52-week high on strong Q1 results; should you buy, sell or hold?3 min read 01 Aug 2023, 10:50 AM IST
Welspun India share news: Following strong Q1 earnings, Welspun India's share price increased by almost 5% to reach a 52-week high on Tuesday. Brokerages have mixed views with Nuvama Equities recommending a ‘hold’ rating and Antique broking maintaining a 'buy' stance.
Welspun India share price jumped over 5% to touch 52-week high on Tuesday's session following robust Q1 results. For the first quarter ended June (Q1FY24), the company recorded a multiple-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹162.73 crore, aided by increased margins. Welspun India share price opened at ₹111 apiece on BSE. Welspun India stock price touched intraday high of ₹116 and low of ₹110.35.
