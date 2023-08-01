Welspun India share price jumped over 5% to touch 52-week high on Tuesday's session following robust Q1 results. For the first quarter ended June (Q1FY24), the company recorded a multiple-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹162.73 crore, aided by increased margins. Welspun India share price opened at ₹111 apiece on BSE. Welspun India stock price touched intraday high of ₹116 and low of ₹110.35.

According to Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One, Welspun India stock price are in buzz since yesterday and its backed by strong volumes. Prices have already gained 14% this week but considering a multi-month bullish breakout, Bhosale expect this move to continue in the near term. 125 - 130 is immediate resistance whereas 108 is immediate support. Traders can use dips to add bullish bets on this space.

On Monday, Welspun India share price closed at ₹109.71 on BSE, 9.37% higher from Friday's close.

During the quarter under review, the company's revenue from operations surged 11.58% to ₹2,184.05 crore. In the same period last year, it totaled ₹1,957.25 crore.

According to the company's exchange filing, its net debt went up from Rs. 1,534.3 crore on March 31, 2023, to Rs. 1,815.3 crore as of June 30, 2023. The Company spent ₹240 crore (including tax of ₹45 crore) on buybacks in Q1 FY 24.

"In Q1 FY24 with sequentially higher margins, continuing the trend since last few quarters, delivering highest EBITDA margin in last seven quarters. It is also heartening to see the Flooring business post its highest revenues during the quarter," said Welspun Group Chairman BK Goenka.

Also Read: Multibagger stock in focus as share trades ex-bonus today. Details here

What does brokerages say?

Nuvama Institutional Equities

Welspun India reported EBITDA increased by 2x YoY and 12% QoQ to ₹3 billion, which is in line with the brokerage's estimate. Strong home textile and flooring segments were mainly responsible for this.

Sales of flooring and home textiles increased 10%/33% YoY in Q1. EBITDA margins for flooring and home textiles increased dramatically by 606 bps and 688 bps year over year. Welspun India stated that a potential demand resurgence will start in the second half of FY24, driven by restocking by major merchants in advance of the holiday season.

With a potential EBITDA margin of 15%, the company has cautiously guided for 10% annualised revenue growth in FY24E/FY25E. The brokerage firm thinks that, given the current pricing, the risk-reward ratio is less than favourable.

"Welspun India stock price is up 46% calendar year to date (CYTD). It is currently trading at 7x two-year blended forward (bf) EV/EBITDA – well above its long-term average two-year bf EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.5x. Risk reward seems less favourable at this valuation. We maintain ‘HOLD/SN’ on near-term demand uncertainty. We keep our estimates unchanged. However, we increase Welspun India price target to ₹110 from earlier price target of ₹90, rolling forward to FY26E," said the brokerage in its report.

Antique Stock Broking Ltd

According to the brokerage, the key highlights of the quarter are the continued margin expansion and the company achieving its highest EBITDA margin in the last seven quarters; it’s the third consecutive quarter its margin has expanded. All three Cs (Cotton, Container, and Customer) to a large extent have corrected to pre-Covid-19 levels and coal prices (the 4th C) has also started correcting.

Due to an increase in working capital and share buybacks, net debt increased to ₹18.1 bn during the quarter (up ₹2.8 billion from the previous quarter). Despite this, the company is confident that it would easily reach its net debt forecast of ₹10.0 billion by FY24.

“We believe for the home textile segment, the worst is over, with the inventory level of retailers going down with visible green shoots of demand revival; we expect a continued uptick in demand. However, how this demand pans out in the domestic and the US markets in 2HFY24 remain the key monitorable. In addition, we expect the flooring business momentum to continue going forward. Owing to the optimistic outlook in margin and demand, we increase our earnings estimate for FY24/ 25 by 10%/ 2%. At CMP, the stock trades at a PE of 11.9x on FY25E earnings. We maintain ‘buy’ with a revised target price of ₹129 (previous ₹108), valuing Welspun India at a PE multiple of 14x on FY25E basis," added the brokerage.

Also Read: Yatharth Hospital IPO Allotment: GMP, how to check allotment status

WELSPUN INDIA More Information