“We believe for the home textile segment, the worst is over, with the inventory level of retailers going down with visible green shoots of demand revival; we expect a continued uptick in demand. However, how this demand pans out in the domestic and the US markets in 2HFY24 remain the key monitorable. In addition, we expect the flooring business momentum to continue going forward. Owing to the optimistic outlook in margin and demand, we increase our earnings estimate for FY24/ 25 by 10%/ 2%. At CMP, the stock trades at a PE of 11.9x on FY25E earnings. We maintain ‘buy’ with a revised target price of ₹129 (previous ₹108), valuing Welspun India at a PE multiple of 14x on FY25E basis," added the brokerage.