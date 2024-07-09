Welspun Living share price rockets over 7%

Welspun Living's stock price today: Welspun Living's stock price surged by 7.38 per cent to ₹163.90 on July 9, with a market capitalization of ₹15,927.94 crore.

The company's stock was trading in the green on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at 2:06 pm. This increase brought the stock close to its 52-week high of ₹171.25, which it reached on January 31, 2024.

The company reported a 19.56 per cent year-over-year increase in revenue and a 16.44 per cent rise in profit. Revenue grew by 6.82 per cent compared to the previous quarter, although profit declined 17.41 per cent.

Over a period of one month, Welspun's stock rallied by over 17 per cent.

The company reported a 2.89 per cent quarter-over-quarter increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses, with a substantial 37.83 per cent rise year-over-year. Operating income improved by 10.02 per cent from the previous quarter and surged by 58.61 per cent year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹1.52, reflecting a 16.33 per cent year-over-year increase. Welspun Living has delivered a return of 5.71 per cent over the past week, 18.06 per cent over the last six months, and 7.72 per cent year-to-date.