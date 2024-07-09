Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Welspun Living share price rockets over 7%

Welspun Living share price rockets over 7%

Shivangini

  • Welspun One's stock price jumped 7%

Welspun Limited share price rallies over 7% amid fund raise

Welspun Living's stock price today: Welspun Living's stock price surged by 7.38 per cent to 163.90 on July 9, with a market capitalization of 15,927.94 crore.

The company's stock was trading in the green on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at 2:06 pm. This increase brought the stock close to its 52-week high of 171.25, which it reached on January 31, 2024.

The company reported a 19.56 per cent year-over-year increase in revenue and a 16.44 per cent rise in profit. Revenue grew by 6.82 per cent compared to the previous quarter, although profit declined 17.41 per cent.

Over a period of one month, Welspun's stock rallied by over 17 per cent.

The company reported a 2.89 per cent quarter-over-quarter increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses, with a substantial 37.83 per cent rise year-over-year. Operating income improved by 10.02 per cent from the previous quarter and surged by 58.61 per cent year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 1.52, reflecting a 16.33 per cent year-over-year increase. Welspun Living has delivered a return of 5.71 per cent over the past week, 18.06 per cent over the last six months, and 7.72 per cent year-to-date.

As of 27 Apr 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating & 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating, as reported by Mint in April 2024.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.