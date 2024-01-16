Welspun Living: Axis Securities selects the stock as its 'pick of the week', sees 14% upside – 3 key reasons why
Axis Securities has a ‘buy’ call on Welspun Living with a target price of ₹175, implying a potential upside of 14 percent. This is on the back of the promising long-term potential in the textile sector, raw material price correction, improvement in margins, and developing branded presence.
After a 110 percent rise in the stock in the last 1 year, domestic brokerage house Axis Securities has picked home textiles major Welspun Living as its 'top pick of the week'. This is on the back of the promising long-term potential in the textile sector, raw material price correction, improvement in margins, developing branded presence and macroeconomic tailwinds.
