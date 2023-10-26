Welspun Living shares rise 107% in seven months; is there more upside left?
Welspun Living Ltd. (WLL), part of the Welspun Group, is a global leader in home textiles. In the last seven months, the stock rallied 107%.
Shares of Welspun Living, formerly known as Welspun India, have been on a remarkable upward trajectory for the past seven months. During this period, the shares have surged from ₹63.65 per share to the current trading price of ₹131.75, marking an impressive gain of 107%.
