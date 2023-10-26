Welspun Living shares rise 107% in seven months; is there more upside left?

Welspun Living Ltd. (WLL), part of the Welspun Group, is a global leader in home textiles. In the last seven months, the stock rallied 107%.

Shares of Welspun Living, formerly known as Welspun India, have been on a remarkable upward trajectory for the past seven months. During this period, the shares have surged from ₹63.65 per share to the current trading price of ₹131.75, marking an impressive gain of 107%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the most recent trading session (Wednesday), the shares jumped 13.41% to reach a 21-month high of ₹145 per share, in response to the company's strong Q2FY24 earnings.

Between October 2021 and March 2023, the stock witnessed a significant decline, falling from ₹169.30 to ₹63.65, resulting in a 62% loss. However, it started showing positive momentum in April with a 38% gain and continued to maintain this positive trend in the following six months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the quarter ending in September (Q2FY24), the company reported the highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹2,542 crore, marking a 19% year-on-year (YoY) increase. Its textile business revenue jumped 16.9% YoY to ₹2,352 crore, while the flooring business revenue also saw a robust increase of 52% YoY to ₹242 crore.

Furthermore, in the same period, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) showed a growth of 158% YoY, reaching ₹391 crore. The profit after tax (PAT) for Q2 FY24 increased to ₹196 crore, marking more than a 22-fold growth compared Q2FY23 net profit of ₹8.33 crore.

Welspun Living Ltd. (WLL), part of the Welspun Group, is a global leader in home textiles. With a distribution network in more than 50 countries, Welspun is a strategic partner with top global retailer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in August, domestic brokerage firm Ventura Securities initiated coverage on Welspun Living with a 'buy' rating, setting a target price of ₹218 apiece. Under a more optimistic scenario (bull case), the brokerage set an even higher target price of ₹328 per share.

The brokerage said that the company has witnessed a demand recovery in its major market (U.S.) following de-stocking by retailers. It also said that the financial challenges faced by Pakistan, a significant competitor, and the "China+1" strategy will provide favorable conditions for sustaining growth post-recovery.

"In order to bolster the fortunes of the home textile segment, Welspun Living has put in place a robust B2C strategy to tap the largely unorganized ₹50,000 crore domestic towel and bed linen market with innovative products and strong branding (premium brands Spaces and Welspun for the mass market)." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It's foray into the floorings business is expected to gain strong traction following encouraging exports to the US markets and the imposition of anti-dumping duty on Chinese stocks, which should contribute to healthy domestic volume growth," the brokerage added.

Ventura Securities expects the company's revenue, EBITDA, and adjusted net profit to grow at a CAGR of 19.5%, 46.7%, and 94.2% over FY23–26E to ₹13,800 crore, ₹2,374 crore, and ₹1,457 crore, respectively. It also expects EBITDA and adjusted net margins to improve by 791 basis points to 17.2% and 810 basis points to 10.6%, respectively, by FY26.

Consequently, Ventura Securities expects that the company's return ratios—Return on Equity (RoE) and Return on Invested Capital (RoIC) will improve by 1,615 basis points to 21.0% and 2,266 basis points to 28.2%, respectively, by FY26E. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!