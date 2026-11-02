Welspun Living shares: Up 80% in 6 months, rise 10% today post Q2 results; buy, sell or hold? What brokerages suggest

Welspun Living shares jumped over 10% on Monday, 2 November, after the home textiles major reported a multi-fold increase in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter of FY27.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹169.66 crore in the July-September quarter, compared with ₹14.86 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose 12.3% year-on-year to ₹2,838.12 crore in Q2 FY27, from ₹2,440.91 crore a year earlier. Total expenses increased 8.42% to ₹2,636.77 crore.

Segment-wise, revenue from the Home Textiles business grew 15.82% year-on-year to ₹2,689.02 crore, while the Flooring segment reported a 19.3% increase to ₹216.23 crore.

The company's total income rose 16.86% to ₹2,869.90 crore during the quarter.

For the first half of FY27, Welspun Living's consolidated income from operations stood at ₹5,698 crore, marking a 20.21% year-on-year increase.

Commenting on the performance, Managing Director and CEO Dipali Goenka said the company delivered another quarter of robust growth, with revenue increasing 16.9% year-on-year and EBITDA margin expanding to 12.9%.

She attributed the broad-based growth to the resilience of the company's business model and its ability to deliver profitable growth through disciplined execution amid an evolving global operating environment.

Should you buy, sell or hold? Nuvama Institutional Equities said Welspun Living reported year-on-year revenue and EBITDA growth of 16% and 120%, respectively, while profit after tax (PAT) rose to ₹180 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹13 crore in the year-ago quarter. The base period was impacted by the US tariffs, the brokerage noted.

Flooding in Vapi affected the company's revenue by an estimated ₹100–150 crore. The Home Textiles segment recorded 16% year-on-year growth, with EBITDA margin improving to 12%. The Flooring business grew 19%, while its EBITDA margin stood at 10.8% — the highest ever reported — and the segment's profit before tax (PBT) turned positive after remaining in the red for some time.

Nuvama revised its FY27 and FY28 revenue estimates by -0.1% and -0.1%, respectively, while adjusting its EBITDA estimates by -8.6% and +2.9%. The brokerage raised its target price to ₹256 from ₹209 earlier. At the current market price, the stock trades at 17 times and 12 times its FY27 and FY28 estimated EBITDA, respectively.

JM Financial said Welspun Living turned net cash positive, with a net cash position of ₹2 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with net debt of ₹775 crore at the end of March 2026. The improvement was supported by better working capital management and a reduction in the cash conversion cycle to 44 days from 82 days.

The brokerage said improving capacity utilisation, structural cost efficiencies, diversification beyond the US market and a recovery in core margins provide multiple levers for earnings growth. It maintained its 'Buy' rating on the stock, while revising its target price to ₹275 from ₹285 earlier, based on an unchanged valuation multiple of 27 times FY29 estimated earnings per share (EPS). JM Financial lowered its FY29 EPS estimate by 3.6%.

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Welspun Living share price today Welspun Living share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹221.40 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹243 per share. The stock has risen about 80% in the last six months.

Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at My Advisor Alpha, said Welspun Living shares witnessed a gap-up opening, followed by buying interest during the morning session. However, the stock is facing resistance near its previous swing high of ₹245, which it needs to decisively cross to sustain the upward momentum. A breakout above this level could open the way towards ₹270. Overall, the technical bias remains positive, he said.

Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said Welspun Living remains in an upward continuation move, having maintained a pattern of higher lows. He placed the stock's trailing support at ₹222 and immediate resistance at ₹245. The stock could move towards ₹245, while a sustained break above this level would keep the positive price structure intact, he added.

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