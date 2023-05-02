Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Welspun share up 15% post buyback announcement, Q4 earnings
The shares of Welspun India Ltd. rallied over 16 percent in trade on Tuesday after the home textiles company announced a buyback offer along with its earnings for the March quarter.

The company's scrip was trading 15.29 per cent up at 101.04 on BSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of 104.90 in intraday trade. 

Welspun India  reported a rise of whooping 140 per cent in consolidated net profit to 125.4 crore for the March 2023 quarter. This is against a consolidated net profit of 52.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The revenue from operations declined by 2.3 per cent to 2,154 crore from 2,227 crore from the year ago period. The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation, or (EBITDA) came in at 278.5 crore, up by 24.7 per cent from 223.3 core, in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The board has also approved buyback for an amount of Rs195 crore at a price of 120 per share, which is at a premium of 36.7 percent on Friday’s closing price of 87.75 per share.

The buyback will be carried out via the tender Offer route and the record date for the same has been set as May 10 to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for the buyback.

The boards has also recommended dividend of 0.10 per equity share of the face value of Re1 each at the rate of 10% on the equity shares for the financial year 2022-23.

“FY23, though a challenging year due to historical high input costs and demand slowdown in key global markets, ended with a positive note with all the businesses showing improved performance in Q4FY23. Through these tough times, we continued our relentless efforts to innovate through value engineering and cost rationalisation across board and achieved the highest EBITDA% in six quarters in Q4FY23. Domestic Consumer business has continued its growth trajectory, growing 31% in FY23," said B.K. Goenka, Chairman, Welspun Group.

 

