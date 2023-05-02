Welspun share up 15% post buyback announcement, Q4 earnings2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 02:51 PM IST
The company's scrip was trading 15.29 per cent up at ₹101.04 on BSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹104.90 in intraday trade.
The shares of Welspun India Ltd. rallied over 16 percent in trade on Tuesday after the home textiles company announced a buyback offer along with its earnings for the March quarter.
