Welspun share up 15% post buyback announcement, Q4 earnings

“FY23, though a challenging year due to historical high input costs and demand slowdown in key global markets, ended with a positive note with all the businesses showing improved performance in Q4FY23. Through these tough times, we continued our relentless efforts to innovate through value engineering and cost rationalisation across board and achieved the highest EBITDA% in six quarters in Q4FY23. Domestic Consumer business has continued its growth trajectory, growing 31% in FY23," said B.K. Goenka, Chairman, Welspun Group.