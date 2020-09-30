Welsupn Corp gains 5% on orders worth 1,400 crore

MUMBAI: Shares of Welspun Corp were locked in the 5% upper circuit at ₹113.70 on Wednesday after the company said it has received multiple orders worth ₹1,400 crore.

These orders will be executed from India and will help boost mill utilisation.

The company's order book now stands about ₹6,300 crore, after considering execution up to August, it added.

The stock has added 16% in four trading days from its previous closing low of ₹98.05 against a 4% rise in Sensex.

Welspun Corp reported a 54.5% year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹53.92 crore for the quarter ended June while net sales rose 0.6% to ₹2,014.23.

The company offers pipe solutions and manufactures line pipes, along with specialised coating, double jointing and bending.

