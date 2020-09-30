Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Welsupn Corp gains 5% on orders worth 1,400 crore
30 Sep 2020

MUMBAI: Shares of Welspun Corp were locked in the 5% upper circuit at 113.70 on Wednesday after the company said it has received multiple orders worth 1,400 crore.

These orders will be executed from India and will help boost mill utilisation.

The company's order book now stands about 6,300 crore, after considering execution up to August, it added.

The stock has added 16% in four trading days from its previous closing low of 98.05 against a 4% rise in Sensex.

Welspun Corp reported a 54.5% year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit to 53.92 crore for the quarter ended June while net sales rose 0.6% to 2,014.23.

The company offers pipe solutions and manufactures line pipes, along with specialised coating, double jointing and bending.

