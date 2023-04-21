With a market valuation of ₹1,806 Cr, Wendt (India) is a small cap company that operates in the capital goods industry. Wendt India is well-known for its excellent and broad product portfolio and provision of technology solutions in grinding to its 750+ direct clients in the domestic market.

“In line with the good performance, the Board of Directors have recommended final dividend of Rs. 50 /- per share (500 % on face value of equity shares of ₹10/- each) out of the current year’s profits. The payment of dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders in ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on 21st July’2023. With the Company having declared an interim dividend of Rs. 30 /- per share (300 % on face value of equity shares of ₹10/- each) at its Board Meeting held on 18th January’2023, the total dividend for the year ended March 31, 2023 is ₹80 /- per share ( 800 % of the face value of equity shares of ₹10/- each)," said Wendt (India) in a stock exchange filing.

“The dividend warrants, upon approval of final dividend by the shareholders at the 41st Annual General meeting, will be posted by 11th August 2023. In case of shareholders opting for NECS/NACH, the dividend would be credited to their accounts by 11th August 2023," said the Board of Wendt (India) in a stock exchange filing.

The company recorded a consolidated income of Rs. 60.66 crores during the period ended March 31, 2023 as compared to ₹48.69 Cr recorded during the same quarter of FY22. The company posted a net profit of Rs. 12.79 crores during Q4FY23 as against ₹7.47 Cr during Q4FY22 and its EPS stood at ₹63.96 for the period ended March 31, 2023 as compared to ₹37.34 reported during the year-ago quarter.

Wendt Grinding Technologies Ltd, a fully owned subsidiary of the firm in Thailand, experienced sales of Rs. 1974 lakhs and PAT of Rs. 209 lakhs for the financial year. “The Board of Directors of the company had approved proposal for voluntary de-registration of Wendt Middle East, Sharjah, the other wholly owned subsidiary during Jan’2021. The subsidiary had completed the liquidation procedures and got the clearance from Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) in May’2022," said Wendt (India) in a stock exchange filling.

The shares of Wendt (India) made a fresh 52-week-high of ₹9,359.95 during the afternoon deals and then closed today on the NSE at ₹9,188 apiece level, up by 16.43% from the previous close of ₹7,891.25.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test