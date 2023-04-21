Wendt (India) declares 50 per share dividend, scrip hit 52-week-high ended on a green note by 16%

“In line with the good performance, the Board of Directors have recommended final dividend of Rs. 50 /- per share (500 % on face value of equity shares of ₹10/- each) out of the current year’s profits. The payment of dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders in ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on 21st July’2023. With the Company having declared an interim dividend of Rs. 30 /- per share (300 % on face value of equity shares of ₹10/- each) at its Board Meeting held on 18th January’2023, the total dividend for the year ended March 31, 2023 is ₹80 /- per share ( 800 % of the face value of equity shares of ₹10/- each)," said Wendt (India) in a stock exchange filing.