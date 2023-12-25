Wendt India, Shanthi Gears and 2 other Murugappa Group stocks have returned over 50% in CY23
Wendt India has emerged as the top performer, with a return of over 80%. The company is a leading manufacturer of super abrasives, machining tools, and precision components. In the current year so far, the stock has soared from ₹7,570 apiece to ₹13,921, resulting in a gain of 84%.
Four stocks within the Murugappa Group have showcased an impressive performance, yielding over a 50% return in the current year so far. The Group is one of the leading business conglomerates in India, with a history spanning over 100 years.
