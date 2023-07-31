The domestic benchmark indices, including the Sensex and Nifty, experienced a surge in line with global markets on July 31. The Sensex jumped 367 points, and the Nifty ended above 17,950 points. Adani Ports saw a notable climb of 3% during the session.

The broader market performed better than the frontline indices, with the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rising by 0.86% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gaining 1.31%. The India VIX, which measures market volatility, increased by 2.73% to 10.41 on the NSE, indicating the market's expectation of volatility over the near term.

The following Small-Cap stocks are likely to be in focus on Tuesday, August 01, 2023:

Wendt (INDIA): The shares of Wendt (India) touched 20 per cent upper circuit witnessing a spurt in Volume by more than 4.18 times. The stock made a 52-week high of Rs. 14096.30 on 31 July. The Wendt (India) Limited share price, which skyrocketed 37 % over one month, increasing by ₹3,778 to a per share of 13,856 at today's closing. On a YTD basis, the stocks have returned 84.86 percent, resulting in a gain of ₹6,360.

Power Mech Projects: Power Mech Projects Limited has been awarded a Mine Development & Operation Project (MOO) worth an estimated value of Rs. 30,438 Crores from Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL). This is the second MOO contract that PMPL has won, following the KBP MOO Project in June 2021. As a result the shares of Power mech projects soared by nearly 10 per cent to make a new 52-week high of ₹5062.25 per share.

Welspun India: The standalone net profit of Welspun India for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1YFY24) saw a rise of 957.68 per cent to ₹155.48 crore, compared to ₹14.70 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. On the back of this news witnessed a spurt in Volume by more than 14.13 times. The shares of Welspun India zoomed by more than 9 per cent and made a fresh 52-week high at ₹114.95.