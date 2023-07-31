These small-cap stocks to be in focus tomorrow! Do you own?

Welspun India: The standalone net profit of Welspun India for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1YFY24) saw a rise of 957.68 per cent to ₹155.48 crore, compared to ₹14.70 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. On the back of this news witnessed a spurt in Volume by more than 14.13 times. The shares of Welspun India zoomed by more than 9 per cent and made a fresh 52-week high at ₹114.95.