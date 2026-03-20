West Asia conflict to prolong earnings recovery cycle, but worst is over: Gaurav Dua of Standard Chartered Securities

For a medium-risk investor, what should the ideal allocation across large-, mid-, and small-caps look like?

There is never a fixed template investment. It will vary from investor to investor. But a basic rule is that a retail investor should not get skewed either to one class of assets or one part of the market. When the industry cycles or the asset cycles turn, most retail investors are not able to anticipate it and they get stuck on the wrong side. As a thumb rule, 50 to 70% should be in your core compounding kind of stocks, depending on your objective and your appetite. Rest could be in select bottom-up picks from the broader market.