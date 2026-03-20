India Inc.’s earnings recovery will take longer than expected as higher energy prices amid the West Asia conflict could squeeze margins, according to the investment head of Standard Chartered Securities (India).
West Asia conflict to prolong earnings recovery cycle, but worst is over: Gaurav Dua of Standard Chartered Securities
SummaryAnnual 10-12% pullbacks are normal and occur every year for markets; in hindsight, these dips from recent highs are actually investment opportunities, says Gaurav Dua of Standard Chartered Securities
India Inc.’s earnings recovery will take longer than expected as higher energy prices amid the West Asia conflict could squeeze margins, according to the investment head of Standard Chartered Securities (India).
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