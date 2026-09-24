H1 digest: West Asia shock leaves first half of FY27 on a cliffhanger

As the first half of FY27 (April-September) draws to a close, India finds itself in a precarious position. The domestic economy grew 7.8% in the June quarter, up from 6.9% a year earlier, but the external environment has turned markedly more hostile. Worryingly, the shock could last longer than market experts had initially anticipated.
As the first half of FY27 (April-September) draws to a close, India finds itself in a precarious position. The domestic economy grew 7.8% in the June quarter, up from 6.9% a year earlier, but the external environment has turned markedly more hostile. Worryingly, the shock could last longer than market experts had initially anticipated.
The West Asia war, now in its seventh month, has shaped domestic markets from April to September (H1) this fiscal year. At the same time, the lack of artificial intelligence-led investment opportunities diverted foreign capital towards East Asian emerging markets such as South Korea and Taiwan.
The West Asia war, now in its seventh month, has shaped domestic markets from April to September (H1) this fiscal year. At the same time, the lack of artificial intelligence-led investment opportunities diverted foreign capital towards East Asian emerging markets such as South Korea and Taiwan.
As a result, foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows nearly doubled to ₹60,847 crore in H1 FY27, up from almost ₹35,000 crore in H1 FY26, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data.
These outflows have weighed on market returns as well. The benchmark Nifty 50 has gained just 3% in H1 FY27, compared with a 6% rise in the corresponding period last fiscal, even though the market fell on nearly half of the 125 trading days in both periods, Mint’s analysis showed.
A different kind of shock
The headline numbers underscore a different “risk architecture” this time, said Venkatesh Balasubramaniam, managing director and head of research at JM Financial Institutional Securities.
H1 FY26 was dotted with sharp, headline-driven shocks, with US tariff uncertainty and the India-Pakistan flare-up triggering bouts of volatility. But markets also recovered relatively quickly as investors anticipated negotiations or de-escalation. The West Asia conflict, however, is structurally stickier with no resolution in sight, leaving little room for stronger recoveries in H1 FY27, Balasubramaniam said.
Brent crude averaged $92 a barrel in H1 FY27 following the war, 35% higher than the $67 average in H1 FY26. The surge in oil prices has widened India's import bill, revived inflationary pressures and squeezed corporate profitability since the first quarter of FY27.
India Inc's net profit margin fell to a three-year low of 8.7% in Q1 FY27, down 170 basis points from 10.4% a year earlier, according to a Mint’s analysis of standalone results of 2,774 non-banking, financial services and insurance companies.
Balasubramaniam expects the West Asia war to shave another 100–150 basis points off India Inc's operating margins year-on-year in Q2 FY27, as higher raw material, fuel, freight and packaging costs squeeze profitability, even as domestic demand keeps revenue growth resilient. In contrast, H1 FY26 was characterised by subdued demand, but favourable input costs left companies with better margin protection.
“If Brent stays anchored in the high-$90-100-plus range through the December quarter, that pressure might compound, because most companies haven't yet had a full quarter to reprice contracts and pass costs to consumers,” Balasubramaniam added.
Expectation reset
Such a scenario would keep market returns range-bound and increasingly dependent on earnings growth rather than valuation expansion, said Uttam Kumar Srimal, deputy head of fundamental research at Axis Direct.
“India's domestic demand base and relatively higher structural growth potential could provide some cushion, but they would not entirely offset the impact of persistently higher energy costs and trade-related uncertainty,” Srimal said.
And that is the key difference between the first halves of FY26 and FY27. A year ago, markets expected the 50% US tariff shock to ease, while Goods and Services Tax rationalization raised hopes of a consumption-led growth revival.
By the end of H1 FY27, the external pressure has compounded. India still faces an 18% US tariff on exports, with the added risk of 100% tariffs over Russian oil purchases under the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026.
More importantly, markets are confronting a harsher reality. Much like the Russia-Ukraine war, which was initially expected to be a transient disruption, the West Asia conflict has no clear resolution in sight and seems to be evolving into a multi-year overhang for energy costs, inflation and earnings.
But several baseline projections still assume crude prices will moderate as supply adjusts, rather than remain structurally elevated, cautioned Srimal. However, markets are beginning to price in the risk of a prolonged disruption, he said, although valuations are yet to fully reflect it. Thus, H1 FY27 ends on a cliffhanger, with the risk of further market correction still looming.
This is the first part of a five-part series evaluating the first half of fiscal year 2027. In the second part, we will examine the best-performing asset classes of the first half.