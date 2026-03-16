Geopolitical tensions in West Asia often trigger fears of another oil shock. But India’s experience during the 1991 Gulf War shows how dramatically the country’s economic resilience has improved since then. While crude spikes still create volatility, they are far less likely to trigger a systemic crisis today.
West Asia tensions: Raja Venkatraman recommends three energy stocks to track amid volatility
SummaryIndia’s 1991 oil shock exposed a fragile economy. Three decades later, stronger buffers mean West Asia tensions create volatility but not crisis—offering selective opportunities in quality oil and gas stocks.
Geopolitical tensions in West Asia often trigger fears of another oil shock. But India’s experience during the 1991 Gulf War shows how dramatically the country’s economic resilience has improved since then. While crude spikes still create volatility, they are far less likely to trigger a systemic crisis today.
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