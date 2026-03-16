West Asia tensions: Raja Venkatraman recommends three energy stocks to track amid volatility

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is India's largest government-owned oil and gas explorer, contributing over 70% of the country's domestic production. As a Maharatna PSU, it produces crude oil and natural gas, with significant offshore and onshore operations. Looking ahead, the structural story for quality oil and gas counters is shaped by both risk and opportunity. On the risk side, recurring West Asia tensions, potential supply disruptions, and the energy transition all create uncertainty around volumes, margins, and capital‑allocation decisions.

On the opportunity side, India’s growing energy demand, ongoing investments in refining and gas infrastructure, and policy support for cleaner fuels give well‑run energy companies a long runway. With the rise in crude oil prices, we can expect some upside in the coming days. The last 12 months was spent in consolidation and the recent charge above value resistance zone around 250 has triggered some upside recently. With the positive tailwind from the recent development, we can note that the strong closing above the trendline could generate a bullish momentum. With majority of top brokerages too giving it an upgrade we could see some action after 2025 was marked by a year of stability in 2025 a significant production rampup is possible.