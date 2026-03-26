Geopolitics is back at the centre of markets—and it’s already moving prices. As the war in West Asia intensifies, oil is climbing, risk appetite is wobbling, and governments are quietly stepping up defence spending. If past conflicts are any guide, prolonged uncertainty doesn’t just rattle markets, it accelerates military budgets.
West Asia war spurs defence bets: 5 Indian stocks to watch
SummaryAs the conflict in West Asia pushes military budgets higher, these defence companies are poised to benefit from rising orders and strategic relevance.
Geopolitics is back at the centre of markets—and it’s already moving prices. As the war in West Asia intensifies, oil is climbing, risk appetite is wobbling, and governments are quietly stepping up defence spending. If past conflicts are any guide, prolonged uncertainty doesn’t just rattle markets, it accelerates military budgets.
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