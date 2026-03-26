West Asia war spurs defence bets: 5 Indian stocks to watch

Geopolitics is back at the centre of markets—and it’s already moving prices. As the war in West Asia intensifies, oil is climbing, risk appetite is wobbling, and governments are quietly stepping up defence spending. If past conflicts are any guide, prolonged uncertainty doesn’t just rattle markets, it accelerates military budgets.
Geopolitics is back at the centre of markets—and it’s already moving prices. As the war in West Asia intensifies, oil is climbing, risk appetite is wobbling, and governments are quietly stepping up defence spending. If past conflicts are any guide, prolonged uncertainty doesn’t just rattle markets, it accelerates military budgets.
That shift tends to outlast the headlines. And for investors, it puts the defence sector squarely in focus.
That shift tends to outlast the headlines. And for investors, it puts the defence sector squarely in focus.
If the Iran conflict drags on, here are five Indian defence names that merit a close watch.
Bharat Electronics
Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) sits at the heart of modern, electronics-led warfare. From radars and communication systems to electronic warfare and naval solutions, its portfolio cuts across platforms—army, navy and air force alike.
That diversification matters. As a systems integrator, BEL isn’t tied to a single programme, which gives it steady execution visibility backed by a strong order book. The numbers reflect that resilience: over five years, revenue and profit have grown at a CAGR of 13% and 24%, respectively, with ROE and ROCE averaging 22% and 30%.
With warfare increasingly defined by electronics rather than hardware alone, BEL’s relevance is only expanding. A push into civilian applications, targeting roughly 20% of revenue, adds another layer of optionality.
Hindustan Aeronautics
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is central to India’s air power ambitions. It designs and manufactures aircraft, helicopters, engines and avionics, with marquee programmes such as the Tejas LCA and Su-30MKI upgrades driving its order pipeline.
It also plays a critical integration role in the BrahMos ecosystem, enabling deployment from airborne platforms. Financially, HAL has delivered steady growth, 8% revenue CAGR and 24% profit CAGR over five years, alongside strong return ratios (ROE 24%, ROCE 30%).
The next leg of growth is already taking shape: ramped-up production, unmanned combat systems like the CATS programme, and deeper investments in AI-driven avionics. With a robust indigenous portfolio and scale manufacturing, HAL remains a core defence proxy.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd anchors India’s naval capabilities, with a dominant position in submarines and destroyers.
Shipbuilding is strategic, and sticky. Orders are large, execution cycles are long, and capabilities are hard to replicate. Mazagon Dock has leveraged this well, delivering strong growth: revenue and profit CAGRs of 18% and 43% over five years, with ROE at 22% and ROCE at 29%.
Its order book— ₹237.6 billion as of December 2025, largely from the defence ministry and ONGC—provides multi-year visibility. Occasional energy-sector fabrication adds incremental diversification.
Solar Industries
Solar Industries India has quietly evolved from an industrial explosives maker into a serious defence supplier, producing propellants, warheads and ammunition.
Its linkage to key programmes—BrahMos, Pinaka rockets, artillery systems—positions it well within India’s expanding defence ecosystem. Growth has been sharp: revenue CAGR of 28% and profit CAGR of 36% over five years, with ROE at 26% and ROCE at 32%.
What stands out is its global push. With new and upcoming facilities across Kazakhstan, Southeast Asia and Africa, Solar is building an international footprint even as its domestic defence order book, approximately ₹155 billion, expands. Management is targeting ₹100 billion in revenue by FY26.
Data Patterns
Data Patterns India represents the new-age layer of defence manufacturing—electronics, software and systems integration.
Its capabilities span design to validation across air, land, sea and space platforms, with applications in programmes like Tejas, LUH and missile systems. Unlike larger PSUs, Data Patterns operates across multiple niches, giving it broad exposure to India’s indigenisation push.
The growth trajectory reflects that positioning: revenue CAGR of 35% and profit CAGR of 60%, with healthy return ratios. A strong order book underpins visibility, and demand for indigenous electronics is likely to remain structural, not cyclical.
The bottom line
If tensions around Iran persist, defence spending won’t just spike—it will reset higher. That creates a long runway for companies embedded in national security supply chains.
But this isn’t a straight-line trade. Defence stocks are prone to lumpy orders, policy swings and sharp moves on news flow. The opportunity is real—but so is the volatility.
Treat this as a watchlist, not a trigger. Rigorous due diligence—on financials, execution and governance—remains essential before taking exposure.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com