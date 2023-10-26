Western Digital shares slump after the end of deal talks with Kioxia
After the termination of Western Digital Corp deal with Kioxia Holdings Corp, company shares fell as much as 13% on Thursday
After the cancellation of deal talks with Kioxia Holdings Corp, Western Digital Corp's share price fell as much as 13% on the stock market on Thursday. The termination of deal talks quashed hopes for a combination of their flash memory businesses.
