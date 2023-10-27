Westlife Foodworld share price slumps 7% on poor Q2 show
Westlife Foodworld share price slumped over 7% on Friday's trading session after the company's consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September dropped by 29.05% to ₹22.37 crore from ₹ ₹31.53 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to Westlife Foodworld exchange filing. Westlife Foodworld share price opened at intraday high of ₹872.70 apiece and touched intraday low of ₹817.55 on BSE.
