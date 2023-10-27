Westlife Foodworld share price slumps 7% on poor Q2 show

Westlife Foodworld share price slumped over 7% on Friday's trading session after the company's consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September dropped by 29.05% to ₹22.37 crore from ₹ ₹31.53 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to Westlife Foodworld exchange filing. Westlife Foodworld share price opened at intraday high of ₹872.70 apiece and touched intraday low of ₹817.55 on BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In contrast with the same quarter last fiscal year, when sales were ₹570.23 crore, the company's sales for the period under review increased by 7.11% to ₹610.82 crore. In comparison to the same quarter last fiscal year, when sales were ₹570.23 crore, the company's sales for the period under review increased by 7.11% to ₹610.82 crore.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In H1FY24, Westlife Foodworld's Operating EBITDA increased 7% year over year. While input costs mainly stayed within the company's estimates, gross margins increased by 93 basis points YoY in Q2 due to an improved mix and cost-saving measures, despite the lower operational EBITDA margin caused by higher G&A costs.

“Our second quarter results, amidst challenging market conditions, reflect consistently strong execution of our long-term strategic playbook aligned with our Vision 2027. The resilient Q2 FY24 performance and sales growth affirm that Westlife Foodworld's strategy of omnichannel, menu innovations, and prudent network expansion is working. While macroeconomic challenges persist, we continue to invest in our new stores and our other growth drivers to create value for all our stakeholders," said Amit Jatia, Chairperson, Westlife Foodworld.

On the technical front, according to Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One, Westlife Foodworld stock price have seen sharp sell-off and is down more than 6%. This weakness is seen with good increase in volumes that doesn't bode well for the bulls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now prices are trading around its crucial support of 200sma around 810 and a break below that could trigger further weakness. In case of any bounce, traders should lighten up their longs as higher time frame charts seem distorted, in that case 860 seem immediate resistance

Let's see what brokerages have to say about the Q2 results: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd The brokerage claims that Westlife's 2QFY24 results print fell slightly short of forecasts in terms of comparable EBITDA and revenue. While Same Store Sales Growth (SSSG) further decreased to 1% (from 7% in 1Q), sales per store fell by 2%.

The management attributed this to the Western quick food and QSR categories' high base and some demand headwinds. Though same store sales are predicted to be flat to negative for the quarter at other QSR peers in pizza (PH/Jubilant Foods) and chicken (KFC), the brokerage feels that SSSG is still probably going to be stronger. Positively, store additions, which had slowed down in 1QFY24, accelerated in 2Q, and management is still optimistic about adding 40–45 stores in FY24.

“Gross margin trajectory is likely to remain healthy given stable input costs and benefits from initiatives around supply chain efficiencies & better mix. With execution machinery in place, well laddered menu architecture and play across day-parts, we believe it is well placed to navigate current challenging environment. From long term perspective, we remain constructive on the stock and weakness in stock price should be looked as opportunity to add. Maintain BUY," the brokerage said.

Prabhudas Lilladher The brokerage has reduced its FY24/25 EPS estimates by 20.8/23.3% in response to the disappointing 1% SSG and 7.1% PAT loss in the first half of 24. Although a high base may have contributed to some slackness, Westlife Foodworld has been negatively impacted by customer desire shifting towards other eating options as a result of negative consumer sentiment and high inflation. Although there are no inflationary pressures at Westlife Foodworld, it will take some time for demand trends to reverse.

“Long term growth drivers remain intact with focus on 1) Burger, chicken and Coffee combos and Mcsaver meals 2) guidance of 580-630 stores by CY27 (40/45 in FY24) 2) menu innovations and limited edition launches from time to time 3) increased traction on fried chicken and 4) flexibility of format with relevance across Metros, Tier 1, Mid-tier towns and Highways. We estimate Sales/EPS CAGR of 16.1%/20.4% over FY23-26E., we expect back ended returns linked to improved consumer sentiment and demand recovery. Maintain ‘Hold’ with DCF based TP of ₹844 ( ₹958 earlier)," the brokerage said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICICI Securities According to the brokerage, the disappointing performance for Westlife Foodworld (Westlife) (1% SSSG, 7% YoY sales) was caused by a decrease in consumption and a high base. Still, revenue growth at 12% is outpacing the competition (JUBI at 8% CAGR) on a 4-year CAGR basis. Both the on-premise and off-premise categories' revenue growth rates are stable at 7% YoY.

“We believe continued thrust on aggressive discounts in meal segment through every day value offers (especially at ₹179 popular price point) is enabling Westlife to gain market share in the QSR sector overall. Fried chicken is doing well in the south, while community focused new product launches helped to drive excitement amongst consumer. Premiumisation in beverage menu, focus on cost savings and stable input cost enabled gross margin expansion. However, EBITDA margin deteriorated due to negative operating leverage. Positively, it retained all previous guidance. ADD," the brokerage said.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!