WeWork India Q2 results: Revenue rises but profit tumbles 96% YoY

WeWork India Q2 results: The company reported a robust increase in revenue from operations, reaching 5,730.30 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 4,687.01 million in the same period last year. 

Published10 Nov 2025, 01:03 PM IST
WeWork India Management Limited has released its financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, showcasing a significant year-on-year increase in revenue but also highlighting challenges in maintaining profitability.

The company reported a robust increase in revenue from operations, reaching 5,730.30 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 4,687.01 million in the same period last year. This marks a substantial growth of 1,043.29 million or 22%, reflecting the company's successful efforts in expanding its managed workspace services.

Total income for the quarter also saw a notable rise, amounting to 5,838.20 million, up from 4,986.26 million in the previous year.

Profitability challenges remain

Despite the revenue growth, the company faced challenges in profitability. The net profit before tax for the quarter stood at 73.87 million, a positive shift from a loss of 146.08 million in the preceding quarter of FY26. However, the net profit after tax decreased significantly by 96% from 2,038.89 million in the previous year quarter.

WeWork India experienced an increase in total expenses, which rose by 465.33 million to 5,764.33 million. Key contributors to this rise included employee benefits expenses, which increased by 99.39 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses, which grew by 288.23 million. These rising costs reflect the company's investments in human resources and capital assets to support its growth strategy.

On a positive note, finance costs slightly decreased by 39.84 million, indicating improved financial management and cost control measures.

The company said its free cash flow from operations stood at 9540 million, and Return on Capital Employed improved to 22.2%, underscoring WeWork India’s disciplined growth strategy, financial resilience, and efficient capital deployment.

Karan Virwani, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, said, “Our Q2 results signify a defining moment in WeWork India’s journey. With record revenue, expanding margins, and our first IndAS PAT-positive quarter, we’ve demonstrated that flexibility and profitability can coexist at scale. This quarter reflects strong improvement in operating leverage and profitability, with IGAAP EBITDA up 45.0% QoQ and ROCE strengthening to 22.2%."

