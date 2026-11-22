WeWork India share price: Shares of WeWork India Limited ended marginally lower on Friday, Nov 20, 2026, extending their weak trend throughout the week. Despite the decline the diversified commercial services stock has delivered 40% return in six months.

The commercial workspace provider will likely be able to self-fund annual capex of ₹5-6 billion over financial year 2027-29E through its internal accruals, according to ICICI Securities report, which sees nearly 37% upside potential in the stock.

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WeWork India share price outlook With sustained demand momentum for premium flex spaces, We Work India Management aims to take the total operational area to 13 msf in the medium term. The company’s plans for a phased ramp-up, ICICI Securities model 22% revenue and EBITDA CAGR over FY26-29E.

“We estimate a 22% revenue and IGAAP EBITDA CAGR (post all lease rental payments and brokerage) over FY26–29E, with the IGAAP EBITDA margin expanding 210bps to 21.8% in FY28E vs. 19.7% in FY26, as corporate overheads drop as a percentage of operating revenue,” read the ICICI Securities report.

WeWork India share price target The brokerage maintained a ‘Buy’ rating for stock with a target price of ₹933 per share. “We reiterate BUY with an unchanged TP of INR 933, based on 15x Mar’28E EV/EBITDA. Key risks: Office leasing slowdown and weak flex demand.”

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WeWork India share price trend The company shares closed 1.60% lower at ₹683.30 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹9,497.10 crore on Friday. Its share price value declined 1.52% in one week, 2.86% in one month. The stock has surged around 40.16% in the last six months.

WeWork India share price closed at a 52-week high level of ₹794.20 per share on August 6, 2026. The stock dipped to its 52-week low of ₹419.60 per share on March 30, 2026.