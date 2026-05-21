WeWork India shares hit 20% upper circuit on strong Q4 results 2026

WeWork India on Thursday, 21 May, said its Q4FY26 revenue jumped 28.6% YoY and 10.9% QoQ to 709.9 crore, while PAT surged 141.9% YoY to 79.6 crore at an 11.2% margin, which increased by 525 basis points YoY.

Nishant Kumar
Updated21 May 2026, 02:28 PM IST
Strong Q4 results drove WeWork India shares 20% higher in intraday trade on 21 May.
Strong Q4 results drove WeWork India shares 20% higher in intraday trade on 21 May. (Agencies)

WeWork India shares price hit its 20% upper circuit of 585 on the BSE in intraday trade on Thursday, 21 May, boosted by the company's strong Q4FY26 results. WeWork India Management share price opened at 487.85 against their previous close of 487.50 and surged 20% during the session after the company said its March quarter profit after tax (PAT) surged 142% year-on-year (YoY).

Moreover, the company said due to strong and consistent cash generation, it closed the year in a net debt negative position for the first time at – 11.7 crore, compared to a net debt of 215.3 crore a year ago.

WeWork India Management Q4 results

WeWork India on Thursday, 21 May, said its Q4FY26 revenue jumped 28.6% YoY and 10.9% QoQ to 709.9 crore, while PAT surged 141.9% YoY to 79.6 crore at an 11.2% margin, which increased by 525 basis points YoY.

EBITDA grew by 42.8% YoY to 164.7 crore, and EBITDA margin rose by 231 basis points YoY to 23.2%.

For the full year, revenue rose by 23.4% YoY to 2,477.4 crore, with PAT more than doubling to 179 crore at a 7.2% margin (up 133.7% YoY).

Free cash flow from operations reached 585.5 crore for FY26, which was 44.3% higher YoY.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

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