WeWork India shares hit 20% upper circuit on strong Q4 results 2026

WeWork India shares price hit its 20% upper circuit of ₹585 on the BSE in intraday trade on Thursday, 21 May, boosted by the company's strong Q4FY26 results. WeWork India Management share price opened at ₹487.85 against their previous close of ₹487.50 and surged 20% during the session after the company said its March quarter profit after tax (PAT) surged 142% year-on-year (YoY).

Moreover, the company said due to strong and consistent cash generation, it closed the year in a net debt negative position for the first time at – ₹11.7 crore, compared to a net debt of ₹215.3 crore a year ago.

WeWork India Management Q4 results WeWork India on Thursday, 21 May, said its Q4FY26 revenue jumped 28.6% YoY and 10.9% QoQ to ₹709.9 crore, while PAT surged 141.9% YoY to ₹79.6 crore at an 11.2% margin, which increased by 525 basis points YoY.

EBITDA grew by 42.8% YoY to ₹164.7 crore, and EBITDA margin rose by 231 basis points YoY to 23.2%.

For the full year, revenue rose by 23.4% YoY to ₹2,477.4 crore, with PAT more than doubling to ₹179 crore at a 7.2% margin (up 133.7% YoY).

Free cash flow from operations reached ₹585.5 crore for FY26, which was 44.3% higher YoY.