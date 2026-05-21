WeWork India shares hit 20% upper circuit on strong Q4 results 2026

WeWork India shares price hit its 20% upper circuit of ₹585 on the BSE in intraday trade on Thursday, 21 May, boosted by the company's strong Q4FY26 results. WeWork India Management share price opened at ₹487.85 against their previous close of ₹487.50 and surged 20% during the session after the company said its March quarter profit after tax (PAT) surged 142% year-on-year (YoY).

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Moreover, the company said due to strong and consistent cash generation, it closed the year in a net debt negative position for the first time at – ₹11.7 crore, compared to a net debt of ₹215.3 crore a year ago.

WeWork India Management Q4 results WeWork India on Thursday, 21 May, said its Q4FY26 revenue jumped 28.6% YoY and 10.9% QoQ to ₹709.9 crore, while PAT surged 141.9% YoY to ₹79.6 crore at an 11.2% margin, which increased by 525 basis points YoY.

EBITDA grew by 42.8% YoY to ₹164.7 crore, and EBITDA margin rose by 231 basis points YoY to 23.2%.

For the full year, revenue rose by 23.4% YoY to ₹2,477.4 crore, with PAT more than doubling to ₹179 crore at a 7.2% margin (up 133.7% YoY).

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Free cash flow from operations reached ₹585.5 crore for FY26, which was 44.3% higher YoY.

"During FY26, we listed on the stock exchanges, more than doubled PAT, turned net debt negative for the first time in our history, and continued expanding our footprint with pricing discipline and strong occupancy across centres," said Karan Virwani, Managing Director and CEO, WeWork India.

"We enter FY27 from the strongest opening position in our history, with deep demand visibility, strong operating leverage, and growing confidence in the long-term monetisation potential of the platform we are building,” Virwani said.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)