WeWork share price falls over 5% after muted listing. Should you buy, hold or sell?

WeWork share price traded lower after making a muted debut in the stock market today. WeWork IPO listing date was today, 10 October 2025, and the stock was listed on BSE and NSE.

Advertisement

WeWork India share price got listed at ₹646.50 apiece on the BSE, a discount of 0.23% to the IPO price of ₹648. On NSE, WeWork shares debuted at ₹650 apiece, a marginal premium of 0.31% to the issue price.

After the listing, selling pressure mounted and WeWork share price fell over 5%. The stock hit an intraday low of ₹614.25 apiece on NSE, and ₹615 apiece on the BSE, down more than 5% from the issue price and listing price.

WeWork IPO listing today was in line with the muted Street expectations as the trends in the grey market premium indicated a flat debut. Ahead of the share listing today, the WeWork IPO GMP was ₹0, indicating that shares were trading at their issue price of ₹648 with no premium or discount in the grey market.

Advertisement

As WeWork shares are now trading lower than the issue price, here’s what investors should do:

Should you buy, sell or hold WeWork shares after listing? WeWork IPO was open for subscription from October 3 to 7, and the IPO listing date was October 10. The ₹3,000-crore WeWork IPO was subscribed 1.15 times in total.

WeWork India Management is a leading premium flexible workspace operator in India, and has posted the highest revenue in the sector it operates in the last three years. In FY25, the company’s financials improved. Revenue was up by 17% on YoY to ₹1,939 crore, while EBITDA margin stood at 65% in FY25. It has achieved a remarkable turnaround, posting a net profit of ₹128.19 crore in FY25 compared to a loss of ₹135.77 crore in FY24.

Advertisement

“WeWork India shares saw a flat listing. Though company financials have improved, there still are corporate governance concerns which investors need to keep a watch for as stated. Accordingly, we recommend avoiding WeWork shares on current corporate governance issues,” said SimranJeet Singh Bhatia, Senior Equity Research Analyst, Almondz Global.

Khushi Mistry, Research Analyst at Bonanza, said that WeWork India’s IPO debuted flat, shadowed by heavy legal scrutiny and muted investor interest due to governance and disclosure concerns. WeWork India's listing, amid unresolved legal and governance headwinds, demands heightened caution, she opined.

“Sustainable optimism will require visible progress on compliance, promoter conduct, and clarity from ongoing court proceedings before any substantive rerating or long-term bet,” Mistry added.

At 3:20 PM, WeWork share price was trading at ₹623.45 apiece on the BSE, down 3.57% from its listing price, and down 3.79% from its issue price.

Advertisement