WeWork, other coworking companies firm up IPO plans on investor interest
Summary
- Co-working spaces have been an eyecatcher for PE firms in view of their asset-light model, higher returns, and EBITDA margins exceeding 15%.
- Private equity investors have invested in companies such as Awfis, Table Space, Indiqube, and WeWork.
Following the successful listing of Awfis Space Solutions earlier this year, other co-working companies are likely to list on the stock exchanges as demand for flexible office space rises following the slowdown during the covid-19 pandemic.