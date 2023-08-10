WeWork warns of bankruptcy; share price crashes 38% to near zero for a valuation of just $260 million1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 08:59 AM IST
WeWork shares have lost nearly all of their value since its debut in October 2021. The stock was trading at 13 cents for a valuation of roughly $260 million.
WeWork, the startup which was once privately valued at $47 billion, warned that it could go bankrupt. On Wednesday, WeWork shares crashed 38.5% to near zero after the company said there’s substantial doubt about its ability to stay in business as it burns through cash.
