What a Joe Biden presidency will mean for markets

One big reason why? The widely held assumption among strategists and pollsters heading into Election Day that Democrats would win control of both houses of Congress is up in the air. Two key Senate races in Georgia are both headed toward a runoff in January. Should Republicans emerge victorious there, control of Congress almost certainly will be divided between the two parties. And that means sweeping policy changes that might benefit or hurt specific industries’ bottom lines look less likely to come to fruition—something that investors took into account as soon as betting markets showed declining confidence in a quick and decisive Democratic sweep Tuesday night.