What a strong dollar means for the rest of the world
Investors are drawn away from emerging markets, and governments that issue debt in foreign currencies face greater risks
The U.S. dollar is stronger than it has been in decades and the effects of its rapid rise are reverberating across the globe.
The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of 16 currencies, rose 8.7% through June to notch its best first half since 2010. It is up another 1.4% this month through Thursday.
While currencies in emerging markets typically feel pressure when investors flock to a strong dollar, those of developed countries also have fallen. The euro slid below parity with the dollar last week, hitting its weakest level since 2002.
The dollar’s run has been driven largely by rising U.S. interest rates. The Federal Reserve approved a 0.75-percentage-point rate increase in June, the largest since 1994, and officials have signaled they are likely to raise rates by the same amount later this month. Investors are also drawn to the U.S. as a source of relative stability amid weak overseas economic conditions. When putting money into American stocks and bonds, foreign investors typically use dollars, which boosts the U.S. currency.
Some central banks in emerging markets also have been raising interest rates in an effort to combat inflation. Brazil’s central bank, for example, began a tightening cycle of its benchmark interest rate in March 2021, when the rate was at a record low 2%. That rate reached 13.25% in June.
Emerging markets had $4 billion in net outflows in June, according to estimates from the Institute of International Finance, a Washington-based organization representing the global financial industry. Outflows excluding China have been on par with previous macroeconomic shocks, according to IIF chief economist Robin Brooks, including the “taper tantrum" in 2013 when the Fed indicated it would wind down a bond-buying program. Outflows remain below those seen at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Countries that issue debt in foreign currency are at risk when their currencies depreciate because that debt becomes more expensive to pay off. Governments that default on their debt risk losing access to international markets and the ability to finance critical functions.
Sri Lanka, for example, fell into default in May. A combination of crushing debt and rampant inflation has left the country without U.S. dollars to pay for imports of basic goods such as fuel and medicine.
Emerging-market countries have varying degrees of their debt in dollars. Dollar-denominated debt issued by governments in Argentina, Ukraine and Colombia all exceeded 20% as a share of their gross domestic product as of the first quarter, according to the IIF, while that figure is below 2% for a handful of Asian and European countries.
“Every country that has large liability in dollars is a cause for concern," said Marcello Estevão, the World Bank’s global director for macroeconomics, trade and investment.
Governments can hedge their risk against currency depreciation by holding assets in foreign currencies.
This ability to hedge risks can make emerging-market governments more resilient to periods of currency depreciation than in the past, said Mr. Brooks of the IIF, and many have navigated the pandemic without systemic breakdowns. Smaller economies such as those in sub-Saharan Africa are more vulnerable, he said.
Countries that are net exporters, or export more than they import, can also fare better against a strong dollar because they have access to U.S. currency and are less reliant on imports with rising prices.