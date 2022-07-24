What a strong dollar means for the rest of the world

The dollar’s run has been driven largely by rising U.S. interest rates. The Federal Reserve approved a 0.75-percentage-point rate increase in June, the largest since 1994, and officials have signaled they are likely to raise rates by the same amount later this month. Investors are also drawn to the U.S. as a source of relative stability amid weak overseas economic conditions. When putting money into American stocks and bonds, foreign investors typically use dollars, which boosts the U.S. currency.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}