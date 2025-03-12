What a top bond fund manager is buying now
Lewis Braham , Barrons 4 min read 12 Mar 2025, 11:37 AM IST
SummaryPimco Income’s Daniel Ivascyn is shedding junk bonds and even investment-grade corporates in favor of high-quality agency mortgage-backed securities.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
High-quality bonds are on sale, and Pimco Income fund manager Daniel Ivascyn is loading up on them.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less