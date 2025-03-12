What a top bond fund manager is buying now

Today may be one of the most uncertain periods in bond market history. Treasuries, issued by the U.S. federal government, are the bedrock of our financial system, and how they behave affects every other bond. But the federal government recently has been in upheaval. President Donald Trump has been applying steep tariffs to imports, which are inflationary and bad for bonds, while firing thousands of federal workers, which could spark a recession, usually good for high-quality bonds. Meanwhile, the bond yield curve is flat, meaning long-term bonds yield about the same as short-term ones, which is highly unusual. (Bond prices move inversely to rates.)