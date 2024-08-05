What all is falling as US markets crash at open today?

After a major sell-off from investors due to fears of a US recession, Wall Street opened lower. US markets coloured red as fears still loom over the economy, slipping into a recession.

1. US equity markets opened lower on Monday.

2. Gold prices are falling as markets open.

3. The volatility index is at 2008 and 2020 level market conditions.

4. Oil prices are falling as the demand for the commodity falls.

5. US Treasury Yields are falling; potential rate cut on the lookout