What all is falling as US markets crash at open today?

After a major sell-off from investors due to fears of a US recession, Wall Street opened lower. US markets coloured red as fears still loom over the economy, slipping into a recession.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published5 Aug 2024, 07:39 PM IST
Trade Now
US Stocks in red as market fears economic recession
US Stocks in red as market fears economic recession(AFP PHOTO/TIMOTHY CLARY)

After a major sell-off from investors due to fears of a US recession, Wall Street opened lower. US markets coloured red as fears still loom over the economy, slipping into a recession. 

1. US equity markets opened lower on Monday. 

2. Gold prices are falling as markets open. 

3. The volatility index is at 2008 and 2020 level market conditions.

4. Oil prices are falling as the demand for the commodity falls.

5. US Treasury Yields are falling; potential rate cut on the lookout

6. Tech company stocks are falling. 

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹3,898 Cr

1 of 7Read Full Story
32

2 of 7Read Full Story
3,000

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹1,800 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
108

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹1,027 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹1,600 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:5 Aug 2024, 07:39 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsWhat all is falling as US markets crash at open today?

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

290.10
03:59 PM | 5 AUG 2024
-12.85 (-4.24%)

Tata Steel

149.80
03:53 PM | 5 AUG 2024
-8.4 (-5.31%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

310.15
03:58 PM | 5 AUG 2024
-20 (-6.06%)

Tata Motors

1,016.65
03:59 PM | 5 AUG 2024
-80.25 (-7.32%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Glenmark Life Sciences

934.45
03:48 PM | 5 AUG 2024
54.65 (6.21%)

Cera Sanitaryware

9,436.35
03:46 PM | 5 AUG 2024
510.9 (5.72%)

JSW Infrastructure

349.50
03:29 PM | 25 JUL 2024
11 (3.25%)

Dr. Lal Pathlabs

3,162.35
03:29 PM | 5 AUG 2024
68.1 (2.2%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,093.000.00
    Chennai
    71,932.000.00
    Delhi
    71,023.000.00
    Kolkata
    71,583.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue