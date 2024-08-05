What all is falling as US markets crash at open today?

After a major sell-off from investors due to fears of a US recession, Wall Street opened lower. US markets coloured red as fears still loom over the economy, slipping into a recession.

After a major sell-off from investors due to fears of a US recession, Wall Street opened lower. US markets coloured red as fears still loom over the economy, slipping into a recession. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. US equity markets opened lower on Monday.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply 2. Gold prices are falling as markets open. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. The volatility index is at 2008 and 2020 level market conditions.

4. Oil prices are falling as the demand for the commodity falls.

5. US Treasury Yields are falling; potential rate cut on the lookout {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. Tech company stocks are falling.