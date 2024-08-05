Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  What all is falling as US markets crash at open today?
BREAKING NEWS

What all is falling as US markets crash at open today?

Anubhav Mukherjee

After a major sell-off from investors due to fears of a US recession, Wall Street opened lower. US markets coloured red as fears still loom over the economy, slipping into a recession.

US Stocks in red as market fears economic recession

After a major sell-off from investors due to fears of a US recession, Wall Street opened lower. US markets coloured red as fears still loom over the economy, slipping into a recession.

1. US equity markets opened lower on Monday.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

2. Gold prices are falling as markets open.

3. The volatility index is at 2008 and 2020 level market conditions.

4. Oil prices are falling as the demand for the commodity falls.

5. US Treasury Yields are falling; potential rate cut on the lookout

6. Tech company stocks are falling.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.