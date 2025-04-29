What an Alphabet breakup would mean for shareholders

A textbook illustration is General Electric, which was one of the largest conglomerates in recent U.S. history. Under the leadership of Jack Welch and Jeffrey Immelt, GE acquired nearly 1,000 companies across many different businesses. Not surprisingly, its stock-market value mushroomed during this frenzy of acquisition, and for several years in the 1990s and early 2000s it had the largest market cap of any U.S. company. From 2004, however, the last year it was ranked first in the market cap rankings, until 2024, when it finally split into three separate companies, GE’s stock lagged behind the S&P 500’s total return by an annualized margin of 2.5% to 9.8%.