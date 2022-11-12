What are covered call and married put options strategies?

There is one strategy wherein, a trader writes a call option — which means the trader sells the ‘right to buy’ to an options holder, earning some premium in the process. This is a common strategy since it helps traders earn income and also reduces the risk of being tied to the stock for long. The only risk is that the trader has no choice but to sell shares at a pre-decided strike price, which might appear moderate in the bullish time. This is how the strategy works: you buy the securities just as you would, and at the same time write (sell) a call option on the same shares.