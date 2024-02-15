What are hybrid instruments? An explainer on tax treatment
Compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) in India provide investors with interest income and potential equity appreciation. Foreign investors can invest in CCDs under the foreign direct investment route, subject to pricing guidelines.
Over the years and more recently (especially since the surge in the number of start-ups in India), hybrid instruments have gained recognition. Hybrid instruments such as compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs), as the name suggests, are debentures which are to be compulsorily converted into equity shares after a certain period. For investors, CCDs provide an avenue to earn regular interest income while also participating in the potential appreciation of the company’s equity. Also, the CCD holder does not have voting rights and is not eligible for dividends.
