What are I bonds and how do they work? Here’s how to earn nearly 10% interest5 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 07:40 PM IST
Interest rates on I bonds, also known as Series I savings bonds, reset every six months
Interest rates on I bonds, also known as Series I savings bonds, reset every six months
I Bonds will pay less in the months ahead but still remain attractive for many investors. These inflation-adjusted U.S. savings bonds are paying a 9.62% annual rate through October, but starting Nov. 1 that rate is expected to drop to about 6.47%