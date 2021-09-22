7 investment mantras for stock selection

Think long-term & seek your Margin of Safety: This mantra sounds very simple, but it’s not easy to accomplish. Investing in a stock is easier than holding the stock through its volatile trajectory. The path to achieving your investment goal is not necessarily linear, and more often than not, requires you to shut-off market noise and hold on to your conviction, even if it makes you seem exceedingly contrarian. However much one strategizes, things might not pan out the way it's envisaged. When you have a process that necessitates a good margin of safety it ensures that your plan has a very high probability of success and the outcome will be favourable as well as rewarding.