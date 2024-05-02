What are the implications of insider trading regulations on demat account holders? MintGenie explains
Insider trading refers to the buying or selling of a publicly traded company's stock by someone who has non-public, material information about that stock. Participating in insider trading, whether knowingly or unknowingly, can have serious implications for demat account holders in India.
Insider trading, the act of trading securities based on non-public information, has been a major concern for regulators around the world. It not only undermines market integrity but also raises questions about fairness and equality in the marketplace. To address this issue, various measures have been taken by regulators, including the introduction of the dematerialized (Demat) account system.