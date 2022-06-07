What are the three stages of a bear market?

Investors need to note that returns from the equity asset class, going ahead, could be highly volatile and modest in the short term. “The long-term returns from markets are not going to change. For India, it has been somewhere around 12-15% per annum on average. Some pockets of the market such as mid-cap and small-cap have delivered 40-50% returns in the last year, which is nothing but borrowing the returns from the future. Now, the markets may enter into a consolidation phase, during which we could either see a price correction with intermittent rebounds or time correction, in which markets stay sideways for a long period without significant movement either on the upside or on the downside," said Anish Teli of QED Capital Advisors LLP.