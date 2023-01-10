As Sona BLW shares rally post Novelic acquisition, what the deal could mean for the stock?1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 02:15 PM IST
- Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) rallied up to 8% to ₹458 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday
Shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) rallied up to 8% to ₹458 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's trading session after the auto component maker said it will acquire 54% stake in Serbia-based Novelic for 40.5 million euro (around ₹356 crore) enabling it to foray into the advanced driver assistance systems sensor market.
