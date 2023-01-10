“While the vertical will not contribute meaningfully to SONACOMS financials in the near term (with ~3% revenue contribution in FY23), it could be a 10%-15% revenue contributor by FY29 if it achieves management’s expectation of USD100m revenues in 6- 7 years. We believe this is a positive development for the company as its offers strong growth opportunities over the long term in the autonomous and connected technology," said another brokerage Motilal Oswal.